#PaengPH leaves passengers stranded in Central Visayas
CARCAR CITY, Philippines — As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, a total of 2,031 passengers were stranded in Central Visayas due to #PaengPH, according to a report from the Philippine Coast Guard in the region.
Apart from the passengers, the PCG-7 also noted that at least 610 rolling cargoes, 73 vessels, and one motor banca were stranded as of this writing as some sea trips remained suspended dude to the bas weather brought by #PaengPH.
The PCG-7, though, announced the lifting of some suspended trips.
Here are some of them:
- From Sibulan Port to Liloan Port
- From Tandayag port to Bato, Samboan Port
- From Bato Port, Samboan, Cebu to Tampi Port in San Jose Negros Oriental
- From Liloan Port in Santander Cebu to Sibulan Port in Negros Oriental.
Based on the latest weather update from Pagasa, the center of severe tropical storm Paeng was in the vicinity of Rizal, Laguna with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h. It is moving northwestward at 20 km/h.
