Influencer Rowell Divina leads relief goods distribution in Paeng-hit areas in Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Influencer Rowell Divina seems to have taken a quick break from producing his witty contents filled with Bisaya humor.

The Davao-based content creator had been personally leading the distribution of relief goods and other assistance to the victims of Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) in several provinces in Mindanao.

Divina also penned a heartfelt message about why he decided to go out and help despite the challenges they experienced in previous instances like when Agaton struck Leyte and Odette in Surigao.

“After relief operation sa Baybay, Leyte ana ko last na guro ni lord kay di man diay dali ni. Daghan kag e-put into consideration tapos naa pajud uban nga mag promise help sa sugod unya pang ando mangawala na. Ang mamoblema tawon ako ug ang team ug asa mangitag masakyan sa goods etc. Makatagam siya,” Divina wrote.

(After the relief operation in Baybay, Leyte, I told myself that this will probably be my last Lord because this is not an easy thing to do. You have many things to put into consideration then there are others who promise help at the start and then they will nowhere to be seen then. Me and my teams would then have a big problem and where to look for vehicles to carry the goods etc. It is an experience that I would rather not repeat.)

The social media influencer added that his desire to help his fellow Mindanaoans in their time of need drove him to use his platform for good use.

In turn, he rallied his supporters to provide any kind of assistance to the hundreds of flood victims in Mindanao. He also said his team is open to receiving donations.

He also shared photos of their relief ops in Maguindanao, Cotabato, and Zamboanga.

“Lami ra unta di manumbaling pero di pud kaya sa akoang konsensya walay buhaton. Sayang kaayo akong platform naay milyon nga followers unya di gamiton. Lami ra kaayo unta magpabungol bungol pero kinsa pamay magtinabangay?” added Divina.

(It will be easier not to care but my conscience could not take it if I won’t do anything. My platform, which has 1 million followers, will be a waste if I won’t use it. It will really be easier if you pretend not to listen [to the pleas of help] but who would help each other?)

Netizens praised Divina and his team for their efforts and show of goodwill.

Divina, on the other hand, said he had been participating in relief operations since 2019 but opted not to publicize them before.

“Ga post lang kog pic kay para update sa mga gatabang pero wa jud tawon ko ga video sukad,” he said in response to allegations hurled that his relief ops in Mindanao was apparently ‘for content only’.

(I only posted a pic to give an update on those who helped but I never had a video on this before.)

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Datu Odin Sinsuat submerged in deep flood due to Paeng’s fury

DSWD-7 assists 250 individuals stranded in Cebu City ports due to Paeng