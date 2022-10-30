DSWD-7 assists 250 individuals stranded in Cebu City ports due to Paeng

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has assisted 250 stranded individuals in different ports in Cebu City due to Tropical Storm Paeng on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

The agency’s Crisis Intervention Section (CIS) has provided hot meals for breakfast to these individuals who were temporarily sheltered at the Cebu City Sports Center.

DSWD-7 also coordinated with the Cebu City government for the provision of food, shelter, sleeping kits, and tents.

The stranded individuals were supposed to travel to their respective destinations via boat trips, but those were canceled due to the effects of the tropical storm.

Aside from this, the agency also provided hot meals to 54 truck drivers and helpers during their round-up at the Cebu City port area.

The agency has also provided augmentation resources to disaster-affected areas in the region.

As of Oct. 29, the agency provided 69 family food packs to the municipality of Dumanjug, Cebu; 205 family food packs to Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental; and 30 modular tents to Talisay City, Cebu.

Other LGUs also requested family food packs, which included Talisay City and Poro in Cebu; Bais City and Siaton in Negros Oriental; and Calape in Bohol.

The DSWD’s family food pack contains six kilos of rice, 10 canned goods, five sachets of coffee, and five sachets of energy drinks. This is good for three days and five family members.

Currently, the DSWD-7 continues to repack family food packs to ensure an adequate supply of relief goods to be distributed to affected LGUs in the region.

/dbs