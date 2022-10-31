WATCH: Datu Odin Sinsuat submerged in deep flood due to Paeng’s fury

MANILA, Philippines – The town of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte was submerged in a deep flood due to the wrath of Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

An aerial inspection conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard Aviation Force on Sunday showed that the municipality was still plagued by heavy flooding caused by Paeng.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao bore the brunt of Paeng, leaving at least 53 people dead in the area, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Council.

Around 1.8 million individuals or 575,728 families were affected by Paeng’s rage.

The state weather bureau, in its 5 a.m. weather update on Monday, said Paeng is seen to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by afternoon or evening, but it will still bring severe winds and rains in several areas across the archipelago.

RELATED STORIES

With #PaengPH gone, Cebu province still on blue alert for Kalag-Kalag

#PaengPH leaves passengers stranded in Central Visayas

Over 33,000 Bicol residents evacuate due to Paeng

Over 135,00 displaced in Western Visayas as #PaengPH rages on

Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief efforts to the families affected by Typhoon Paeng. Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No.: 007960018860 and through Maya