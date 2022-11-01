Rama reiterates ‘non-obligatory wearing of face masks’ even in public cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama clarified that his executive order on the non-obligatory wearing of face mask outdoors within the jurisdiction of the city stands, even in cemeteries.

This he said after some individuals were reportedly refused entry in a cemetery for not wearing face masks.

“Dili na mahimo. I will call their attention. Walay balibaran. I-encourage lang,” Rama said.

The mayor visited this morning the Talamban Catholic cemetery and the Cebu Memorial Park to complete his series of cemetery inspection in line of the observation of the Kalag-Kalag 2022.

Rama was with Cebu City Transportation Office acting department head Raquel Arce and Cebu City Transportation Commission head Atty. Rico Rey Francis Holganza.

“It’s pretty well good, clean, and orderly. Unya muingon ta nga safe because naa man jud atong mga kapolisan,” he said.

The mayor also suggested if the walkways inside the Talamban Catholic cemetery could be expanded, including the building of walkways to accommodate the visitors of the grave placed in third and fourth levels.

“I wish they will have their plan na g’yod diri nga everybody should follow. Tan-awa ra gud na inig tan-aw nato sa kilid kay murag naay sunog na kay daghan kaayong hagdanan (movable stairs),” he said.

“That can be solved, butangan ra nimo og walkway sa ibabaw,” he added.

