More than 5,000 individuals visit Cebu City cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog said the first few hours since cemeteries opened on All Saints’ Day, November 1, 2022, were generally peaceful.

Aside from some cutters, scissors, hammer, and other bladed objects that were confiscated by the police from individuals at the Calamba and Carreta cemeteries, no major untoward incident have been reported yet.

Dalogdog also clarified that these items were used by maintenance workers of the cemetery but were confiscated because these were not allowed inside cemeteries today until tomorrow, November 2.

He said more than 5,100 individuals have already visited the various cemeteries in the city as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Majority, or 2,000 of them visited the Calamba cemetery.

The CCPO deployed 500 police personnel to ensure security in the vicinity of cemeteries.

These are in addition to the auxiliary forces deployed by the city government, including the Cebu City Transportation Office, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and health and emergency personnel.

Cemeteries in Cebu City are open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on November 2.

Dalogdog said the long weekend has helped decongest the cemeteries as some individuals have already visited cemeteries ahead of time.

