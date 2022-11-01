Celebrity kids’ cutest Halloween costume

CEBU, Philippines — Halloween is one of the most favorite celebrations for children as they get the chance to dress up in costumes that would allow them to express themselves.

Here are some celebrity kids’ cutest costumes for this year’s trick-or-treat.

Dahlia

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s daughter, Dahlia is rocking a Sandara-inspired hairstyle while wearing a cute pumpkin costume.

“My lil’ pumpkin,” Anne wrote.

Baby Felize

Celebrity mom Elisse Joson shares cute snaps of her daughter Felize dressed as Disney princess Mulan for Halloween.

“Felize as Mulan 🌸 kulit mulan!” Elisse captioned her Instagram post.

A cute little Mulan, indeed!

Baby Amari

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia’s son, Baby Amari, just nailed Halloween as he channeled her inner Eleven in the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things”.

Of course, parents Billy and Coleen also joined the fun as they dressed up as Will Byers, and Eddie Munson, respectively.

“Didn’t wanna break our little tradition, so we did what we could. 😆 Also made the most of Amari’s (too short) haircut and took his photos before we left Manila. @billycrawford said he couldn’t dress as any of the kids because of his beard. I told him he was wrong. #StrangerThings #Halloween2022,” Coleen shared.

Scottie and Sevi boo

Cebuana influencer Kryz Uy uploads adorable photos of the Halloween costume entry of her sons Scottie and Sevi donning Japanese kimonos.

“Happy Halloween from my little kimono-wearing babies,” Kryz wrote.

Amila Sabine

Angelica Panganiban’s daughter Amila Sabine is the cutest mermaid for her first Halloween.

On Instagram, the celebrity mom shared adorable snaps of her daughter donning an adorable crocheted mermaid costume.

Sixto

Celebrity mom Marian Rivera-Dantes shared photos of her handsome son Sixto dressed as Woody of “Toy Story,” for Halloween.

“Ready na kami to go out para maki- trick or treat!” Marian wrote.

