Jisha crushes Tagaytay in resumption of V2Pi basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After being halted by bad weather last week, action in the V2Pi Basketball League resumed on Sunday and Monday at the Vel Pal 2 Pinggan open court in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.

On Monday, Jisha obliterated Tagaytay, 103-78, to log their first win in the 29-under division. Imellan Adlawan top-scored the game with 23 points.

In the 21-under, Buenas-Seabzz edged LVA, 92-85, with Ian Gabison scoring 20 points while Spring Village defeated Tingkuro, 90-84. Junas Evangelista led Spring Village with 20 markers.

In last Sunday’s games, the home team, V2Pi Ballers routed Lemon Grass, 95-55, in the 21-under division with Gestur Lorenz Canonigo scoring 19 points.

In the other game, Tingkuro bested Brain Damage, 107-81, with Mark Justin Nebril scoring 22 points to emerge as the best player of the game.

Lastly, LVA clobbered Tagaytay 116-97, in the 29-under division behind Vyron Villanel’s 21 points. /rcg

