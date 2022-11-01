Cebu Pink Paddlers bag silver in Malaysia competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team won a silver medal in the Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta held in Kuching, Malaysia over the weekend.

The Pink Paddlers, comprised of breast cancer survivors, earned a silver in the cancer survivors category of the international race.

The gold medal went to Team DNA of the United States. Bronze went to Malaysia’s Pink Challengers.

According to Pink Paddlers head coach Christian Ian Sy, they are very proud of their achievement, considering they beat 47 other teams from 16 different countries.

The Pink Paddlers also reached the semifinals of the international mixed category and the international women’s category.

Cebu Pink Paddlers’ members who vied in Malaysia were Mary Ann Bojos, Sarah Cañizar, Rosalie Cobre, Roger Cobre, Lulu Valiente, Nora Rosete, Yen Rañoa, Gigi Gonzalez, Eleonor Mercado, Cathy Cantilang, Sol Viñas, Eden Paluca, Fely Ladera, Vivian Borromeo, Jenny Auman, Aiza Lepon, Rona Noguera, Brenda Portugalisa, Jovy Beldad, Jinky Villegas, Tats Samson, Allan Suson, Cher Laran, Pat Laran, Mae Belongilot, Consuelo Narrazo, Angie Amaquin, and Lilibeth Dela Peña.

Last July, the team also earned a bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter small boat category of the inaugural Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta in Mandaue City.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

All systems go for Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta this Saturday