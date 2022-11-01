Generally peaceful in Mandaue City cemeteries

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has reported that the observance of All Saints’ Day in the city on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, has so far been generally peaceful.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of the MCPO, said that as of 4 p.m on Tuesday, no crimes and commotion related to Kalag-Kalag 2022 were reported.

He said that the crowd has been manageable. As of 4 p.m, about 22,000 have already visited the different cemeteries in the city.

Police Major Manuel Cabanlit, MCPO deputy for operations and ground commander of the four cemeteries located in barangay Guizo, said that the highest number of people was recorded in St. Joseph Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery.

A few prohibited items were also confiscated from visitors, including a scissor, bladed weapons, playing cards, lighters, cigarettes, among others.

Cabanlit believes that the information drive regarding things that are prohibited inside cemeteries released weeks before the Kalag-Kalag helped in the peaceful situation in the cemeteries.

The information drive was conducted with the help of the barangays and local government.

Oriol said that police personnel will be stationed at the cemeteries until Thursday morning, November 3.

Among Mandaue City’s cemeteries include the St. Joseph Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park in Barangay Guizo, the Pagsabungan Cemetery, and the Jagobiao Cemetery.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rama reiterates ‘non-obligatory wearing of face masks’ even in public cemeteries