CCPO chief: Zero crime rate in cemeteries so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has not received any major untoward incidents from all public cemeteries in the city.

This was as of 2:30 pm today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

CCPO chief Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog said Tuesday was generally peaceful. Dalogdog went to Carreta Catholic Cemetery this afternoon to check the situation there.

“So far, hapsay ug malinawn gihapon ang dagan ug sitwasyon sa atong Carreta Public Cemetery, pero napansin nato na medyo over crowded na jud siya, pero wala pay report gihapon nga naay mga nakuutan (pickpocketing incident),” he said.

“Nagkaanam na og kadaghan kay landong na man. Mas komportable sila nga muari sa sementeryo labi natong mga katigulangan. Zero crime rate lang gihapon ta,” he added.

As of 2:30 p.m., the crowd estimate at the Carreta Catholic Cemetery is 2,500. The cemetery is one of the biggest public cemeteries in the city.

Dalogdog said they expect a lesser crowd tomorrow, November 2, 2022.

“Basin ugma gamay gamay nalang…salin nalang sa katong mga wala pa kabisita sukad October 27,” he said.

Dalogdog then thanked the security force multipliers, such as the Army, Cebu City Transportation Office, and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Personnel for helping secure order and safety in cemeteries this Tuesday. /rcg

