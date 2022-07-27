A city living like no other at Primeworld Pointe

Manila-based Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. (PLHI) is further cementing its presence in the Visayas and Mindanao areas with the early onset of success for its Cebu City condominium project, Primeworld Pointe.

The 22-floor development sits on a 998-square meter prime lot in Barangay Apas, just outside the Cebu IT Park and a few minutes drive from the universities and colleges, Cebu Business Park, and the commercial districts in the uptown area.

Why chose Primeworld Pointe

The ongoing project will house 386 units of a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom partitions with a floor areas ranging from 21 to 58 square meters, five floors of parking space, and an entire floor dedicated to luxurious amenities.

Primeworld Pointe is a perfect and secured investment for those looking to own a home in the city or expand their real estate portfolio. A one-bedroom unit costs between P2.8 and P4.1 million while two-bedroom and three-bedroom units are priced between P4.9 to P6 million and P7 million, respectively.













Every unit owner will enjoy its designer lobby and reception area while lovers of the active lifestyle will get to enjoy its luxurious swimming pool and fitness gym.

Residents can enjoy a scenic view of the city on one side and a magnificent sight of the city’s mountains on the other side of their units.

Starting a family at the heart of the city is best at Primeworld Pointe, with its spacious bedrooms and a safe and secured playground that will be situated on its amenities floor. The condominium also has a function room that is ideal for hosting celebrations and even business gatherings.

Financing and offers

PLHI offers flexible payment terms that will make its units even more affordable.

The journey to being a Primeworld Pointe homeowner begins with a reservation fee of only P20,000, followed by a 15 percent equity payable for up to 27 months while the remaining 85 percent can be financed through bank loans or via the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pagibig Fund).

PLHI is also offering an extended equity term of 30 months until September 30, 2022, and a P50,000 discount on each unit’s total package price until August 30.

In an appreciation gathering for realtors and real estate agents on Saturday, July 23, PLHI chief executive Sherwin Uy bared that Primeworld Pointe has hit 60 percent in the sales of its 386 units barely two months since they opened the units for pre-selling in April.

Upcoming Developments

The milestones for Primeworld Pointe came just after PLHI topped off their second tower at its elegant horizontal development on Mactan Island, The Primeworld District, last March and the house blessing of The Township in Butuan City last April.

Having started the projects in 2020, Uy admits that they have not been spared by the challenges brought about by the pandemic and the wrath of Typhoon Odette that hit the Visayas in December 2021.

“Of course in the past two years, especially, we encountered some obstacles and challenges. With the pandemic, since we have projects nationwide, hindi naging madali sa communication, logistics, lahat naging problema,” Uy said as he thanked realtors and agents that contributed to the hit of their projects.

Uy also disclosed more upcoming developments in the pipeline for Cebu and the Vis-Min area.

“We have captured markets for low-cost housing, mid-cost, and pagdating naman sa condo, we have this resort-living development and, of course, the highlight of today’s event, the 22-story high-rise condominium in Lahug,” Uy said.

Aside from Primeworld Pointe and The Primeworld District, the market should also be on the lookout for PLHI projects located along V. Rama Street in Cebu City and other similar projects in Bohol, Bacolod, and Iloilo City.

PLHI is a respected player in real estate development with various residential properties in Luzon, Isabela, Quirino, Bulacan, Cebu, Butuan, and Polomolok, South Cotabato.

To know more about Primeworld Pointe and othe PHLI projects, contact them here.

