Southwestern Cebu Resort Offers Unique Experiences

CEBU, Philippines – Club Serena Resort in Moalboal, southwest Cebu presents extraordinary escapes made of luxurious accommodations, delightful gastronomic presentations, and breathtaking vistas of the country’s largest marine protected area, the Tañon Strait.

Club Serena holds 1.4 hectares of wide and private space with architecture uniquely done in modern Filipino vernacular. The fusion of traditional Filipino and modern sensibilities is ever more evident in its indulgent suites and villas. Key features include the banggera (pantry) and balconaje (living area). Amakan walls and wooden floors may come together with a free-standing oval tub, alongside a quadrant shower.

The resort has quickly established itself as a premier destination for unique resort experiences. Facilities and aesthetics are paired with a unique brand of service that is indulgent yet unobtrusive. Stays may be personalized prior to arrival.

On top of these details, Club Serena boasts of a breathtaking sunrise, arresting sunset, and a world of indulgence in between. Club Serena’s brand of luxury is relaxed, the experience divine.

Visit the Club Serena booth on November 4-6 at the CBM 2022 Go Cebu Grand Expo & Exhibit at the Ayala Center Cebu. For more information on Club Serena Resort, contact Jeziel at 0917-872-6367 or email [email protected].

