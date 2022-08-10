An Unforgettable Weekday Stay Awaits At Club Serena Resort

August 10, 2022 (Cebu, Philippines) – Club Serena Resort brings you the chance to experience a luxurious and pleasurable escape at 55% less than the published rates.

The resort’s weekday stays are on sale today until Friday, August 12, with indulgent suites and villas priced as low as Php 4,500 per room night, from Php 10,000, in a premium deluxe. The premium deluxe pool and garden villa are at Php 4,950 per room night, from Php 11,000, while the brand-new casita is at Php 5,400, from Php 12,000.

Rates include set breakfast, welcome drinks, cold towels upon arrival, and a complimentary thirty minutes on the kayak or paddle board for two (2) adults and two (2) children aged 12 years and below. With this special and on top of the previously specified daily benefits, guests get a 10% discount on all food & beverage and a complimentary thirty-minute massage for two (2) adults with a choice of traditional Filipino (hilot) or Swedish massage, or shiatsu.

Club Serena Resort is located in the world-renowned dive mecca, Moalboal, in southwestern Cebu. The resort marries traditional Filipino design with modern sensibilities, offering a truly unique experience.

Serenity and privacy come to the fore with its indulgent guest rooms, dining outlet, three swimming pools, and a host of offers for recreation and leisure—all enclosed within an exclusive space fronting the majestic Tañon Strait.

The special offer is good for stays on Sundays to Thursdays of August 2022. Discover relaxed luxury and heal the body, mind, and soul with a Club Serena escape.

For more information, contact 0917-872-6367 . Find Club Serena Resort on Facebook and Instagram @ClubSerenaResort.