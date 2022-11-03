Taft Properties celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes Christmas with a sparkling display

It’s that time of the year again! Taft Properties officially kicks off the yuletide season today, October 25, 2022, with its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for the iconic Horizons 101, located along General Maxilom Ave.

Christmas Tree Lighting symbolizes Christ as the world’s light and has become an annual tradition of Taft Properties. This year’s ceremony is spearheaded by Taft Properties CEO & President Jack Gaisano and COO & Vice President Myra Lynn Gilig, family members of the Gaisano Family are also part of this remarkable celebration.

Taft Properties turns 25 this year! Sparkling in our Silver Anniversary, together let us rock our world with all things fun and bright as we celebrate this season of joy & thanksgiving with this year’s theme: “Sparkling Silver, Christmas Glitter”





In his opening remarks, the VP for Business Development Group Leasing Jason Gaisano shares Taft Properties‘ projects thus far. This is further highlighted by a short play presented after the opening remarks, showcasing Horizons 101 condominium units perfect for families and those who want to live in the city.

Jason Gaisano also shares that he looks forward to the various opportunities of growth presented by the post-pandemic environment.





As the silver Christmas tree is lit up, VP and COO Myra Lynn Gilig led the toast for the celebration.

“Even with the pandemic, we have always been lighting our Christmas tree,” said Gilig. “I think this has been made more special this year because this is our 25th anniversary,” she added.

The magical Christmas tree lighting ceremony ends as the crowd is serenaded with several Christmas carols by the Fidelis Choir.

Horizons 101 Cebu, dubbed as the natural standout in the city skyline, is a condominium located along Gen. Maxilom Ave. Its units vary from studio-type units to 3-bedroom units. Strategically located near various establishments, the condominium also boasts different amenities and features that offer convenience.

For more information, you can contact +63 32 231 9700 or visit the Horizons 101 showroom which is located beside Horizons 101 Cebu.

TAFT PROPERTIES

Steadily rising to become one of the leading real estate developers in the Philippines, Taft Properties is changing how we live by developing masterfully planned communities for your professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and retirees from here and abroad.

Taft Properties is a solid and dynamic developer backed by VICSAL Development Corporation, the company behind the Metro Gaisano chain of stores.

Visit www.taftproperty.com.ph to know more about Taft Properties and its major developments.