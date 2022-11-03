Kalag-Kalag in Region 7 ‘generally peaceful’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the huge crowds that flocked to cemeteries, Kalag-Kalag this year in Central Visayas was generally peaceful, law enforcers said.

The Police Regional Office here (PRO-7) described the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ day between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 as ‘collectively peaceful’.

In addition, no major untoward incidents related to Kalag-Kalag were recorded, said Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, director of PRO-7.

“This year’s observance of Kalag-Kalag in Central Visayas was generally peaceful,” said Alba.

The PRO-7 director also commended police personnel in the region for their efforts in ensuring peace and order in cemeteries and other ‘critical areas’.

“We also thank our force multipliers and other law enforcers who also took the challenge in serving the public during this occasion,” Alba added.

After two years of COVID lockdowns, the public was allowed to return and pay their deceased loved ones a visit in cemeteries.

Police, however, still managed to confiscate several prohibited items from visitors such as bladed weapons.

On the other hand, Alba continue to urge the public to remain vigilant, especially with the Holiday and Sinulog seasons drawing near.

“I want to emphasize the need for us to be eternally vigilant and to constantly learn new and better methods to exercise our duties effectively,” said Alba.

