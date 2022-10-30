With #PaengPH gone, Cebu province still on blue alert for Kalag-Kalag 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite improvement in weather conditions, Cebu province on Sunday, Oct. 30 is still under Blue Alert in observance of this year’s Kalag-Kalag.

In its latest report, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said they had instructed all local disaster and rescue units to remain on standby for any possible eventualities arising from the long weekend.

“While TCWS (Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal) 1 has been lifted over Cebu, this office remains to be under Blue Alert for monitoring especially during the observance of All Souls’ Day [and All Saints’ Day],” they said.

Thousands of passengers are expected to flock to bus terminals, seaports, and airports in Cebu for All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

On the other hand, the PDRRMO recorded over 400 families who had been subjected to preemptive evacuation between Friday and Saturday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in the province.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at least 427 families were transferred to safer areas following threats of landslides and floods caused by non-stop rains since Friday.

These families are from Talisay City (78), and the towns of Tudela (140), Carmen (93), Sogod (56), San Francisco (33), Minglanilla (23), and Consolacion (4).

Most of those, who evacuated, had already returned to their respective houses on Sunday, the PDRRMO added.

Aside from the preemptive evacuation, the province’s disaster and rescue unit also recorded minor landslides in Danao City, and the towns of Carmen, Pinamungajan, and Consolacion.

Floodings also occurred in some areas in San Francisco in Camotes Island, Pinamungajan, Barili, Sogod, San Remigio and Consolacion, the same report said.

In Tudela town, the PDRRMO said two fishermen, identified as Edgar Lajos and Anecito Florino and previously reported missing, managed to get back to their houses safely.

The entire Cebu was placed under Storm Signal No. 1 beginning Friday and until Saturday as Paeng brought heavy rains here.

RELATED STORIES

Kalag-Kalag: Beyond candle lighting and Mass offering

Cebu port braces for Kalag-Kalag; 300,000 passengers expected

Around 50k expected to flock to Cebu bus terminals

Tragic Paeng combination: Nonstop rains, deforestation

/dbs