Kalag-Kalag in Cebu City generally peaceful: CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office said about 119,600 individuals visited the city’s cemeteries on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Police Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, Deputy Director for Administration Cebu City Police Office, in an interview on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, also said that zero crime rate was reported within the vicinity of public cemeteries from October 31, 2022, to 10 am of November 2.

“So far, wala man jud tay nakita nga mga problema kay this was because sa atong early nga preparation pa lang and atoang sayo nga paghatag og mga guidelines ug mga rekisitos sa atoang katawhan and then ang ato sang katawhan is niabag ug misunod sad sa atoang mga hangyo,” he said.

Parilla said minor fire incidents occurred in El Pardo Catholic Cemetery and Cebu Memorial Park, but these were immediately responded to and controlled by firefighters who were on standby within the premises of cemeteries.

“Naa tay mga na confiscate but kani siya gamit sa mga pagpanglimpyo. Pagsugod nato og deploy, especially on October 31 up to this date, wala na tay gi allow nga manglimpyo pa kay gihatagan na man ni nato sila og adlaw nga makapanglimpyo sa mga nitso,” he added.

Here is the breakdown of the Cebu City Police Office’s estimate of the number of cemetery visitors:

October 30-estimated 8,132 individuals

October 31- estimated 17,200

November 1 – around 119,600

November 2, (as of 10 am)- around 5,000

Parilla said police deployment in cemeteries will continue until 12 noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022. /rcg

