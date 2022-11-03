Lot 937 owner said they offered financial assistance to affected families

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The company that bought the 4.6-hectare Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, clarified that they earlier offered financial assistance to families that were affected by Thursday’s demolition.

Mazy’s Capital Inc. spokesperson Edgar Erice, the former second district representative of Caloocan, said that they have offered affected families financial assistance of P150,000 to P200,000, depending on the value of their residences.

However, of the 159 families that were subjected to the demolition, only 42 accepted the offer and have already received half of the said amount.

Erice said that to the families who have not yet accepted their offer, they are still open to negotiating with them.

Aside from the financial assistance, the Cebu City Government has also offered a temporary relocation for the affected families, while the Cebu Provincial Government is also offering a potential permanent relocation.

“We’ve been talking to them since 2019 nakiusap sa amin sila na sana may maayos na relocation, ayos na sana yung proseso,” Erice said.

The company bought the property, which is also known as Lot 937, in 2019, from its previous owner, Mariano Godinez, in the amount of P1.6 billion.

Since 2010, its previous owner has already received a court order for the demolition of structures in the said lot.

Erice said that Mazy’s Capital Inc. is planning to build a hotel, condominium, and BPO establishments in the said lot which can create thousands of jobs for Cebuanos.

“Ang plano po dito ay gamitin ang property for economic development and that’s to put up a hotel, that will be managed by our group, and other buildings for BPOs and condominiums,” he added.

On October 13, Sheriff Edilberto Suarin was supposed to implement the demolition order but Mayor Michael Rama intervened which resulted in its postponement.

However, on November 3, the demolition pushed through, leaving the residents watching their houses being torn down by the demolition team.

Erice said that they are targeting to finish the demolition within two weeks.

He added that today, more than 20 houses were already destroyed by the demolition team. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Homeowners of Lot 937 in Barangay Apas given 2 weeks to vacate

Resch: Demolition of vendors’ stalls ‘inhumane’