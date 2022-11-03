Miss International organization now allows pageant fans to vote for their bets online

CEBU, Philippines — Miss International organization has announced that the pageant’s 60th edition will allow fans and supporters to vote for their bets starting this Nov. 30.

For the first time, the organization will be using its mobile application “to gauge who are the most popular delegates in three regions/time zones.”

The application can be downloaded on Apple or Google Play.

The leading delegate with the highest number of votes from clusters Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and the Americas will advance to the Top 15 of the pageant.

“Not just one, but three will be fast-tracked through your votes!” the organization shared on social media.

The Binibining Pilipinas organization urged to support our very own Hannah Arnold who will be competing in this year’s competition.

“The power of Bayanihan. Download the Miss International app and let your vote for Hannah be counted,” Bb. Pilipinas on its Facebook post.

Arnold was crowned in July 2021. She was supposed to compete in the international pageant in the same year but the tilt was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much-awaited pageant is finally pushing in Japan on December 13, 2022.

Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo, who recently won the Bb. Pilipinas International title, will compete in the 2023 edition.

Arnold will gun for the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

