CCTO logs more traffic violators in September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued a total of 21, 898 traffic citation tickets to negligent drivers for the entire month of September 2022.

This is way more than the 17,569 citation tickets the office issued to erring drivers in August.

“Basin og mo.usbaw pa kini sa karun nga bulan tungod sa programa sa mayor nga mao ang Oplan Disiplina basi sa Executive Order No.9 ni Mayor Michael Rama diin hugot nga ipa implementar ang pag disiplina sa katawhan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo,” the CCTO said in a social media post.

In a previous interview, Paul Gotiong, executive director of the CCTO , said they enhanced their operations to show drivers that they meant business about enforcing discipline and guaranteeing road safety.

He also advised drivers of public transportation vehicles to only load and unload passengers in approved zones as a slight violation of this could already have a major impact on traffic flow.

According to the CCTO, breaking the no stopping anytime and the no left turn policies, counter flowing, and parking illegally at night, remains a common violation of motorists.

/rcg

READ MORE

CCTO issues more than 10,500 citation tickets from Sept. 1 to 15

CCTO helps enforce student fare discount law

Minglanilla exec wants new town center; solution to traffic, flooding problems in next 3 years