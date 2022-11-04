Binyagan ng Bayan to be made an annual undertaking- Ahong

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | November 04,2022 - 06:14 PM

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Representative Cindi King-Chan as well as the city’s officials attend the Binyagan Ng Bayan.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City is planning to hold an annual Binyagan ng Bayan to allow Oponganons to have their children christened.

“We hope nga every year makahimo ta aning atoang Binyagan ng Bayan, sama pod sa atong Kasalan ng Bayan,” Lapu-Lapu City Representative Cindi King-Chan said.

Chan attended on Thursday afternoon, October 4, 2022, the first-ever “Binyagan ng Bayan” that was initiated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

About 60 babies received the sacrament of baptism at Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine, which was officiated by its parish priest, Rev. Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga.

Aside from Chan, the activity was also attended by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and city councilors who acted as godfathers and godmothers during the baptism ceremony.

“Sa kanunay, anaa gayud kami andam motabang para ang atong mga bata mabunyagan,” Ahong said.

The “Binyagan ng Bayan” also serves as an opening salvo to the city’s celebration of National Children’s Month this November.      /rcg

