Church christens 100 infants for 500 YOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Church here on Sunday, April 11, welcomed 100 infants into their fold.

The event, which took place at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, is part of the nationwide celebrations for the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC).

It also marked the first day of the church’s Triduum leading to the ceremonial reenactment of the first baptism.

“We really like to thank the Lord — it was smooth and successful,” Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma told reporters in a brief interview after the activity.

“And the liturgy (was) very meaningful and very significant as we also celebrate the Feast of the Divine Mercy, and we are celebrating the 500 Years of Christianity,” he added.

All 100 infants christened on Sunday came from different parishes in Cebu City.

In accordance with existing health protocols, church workers and organizers only allowed parents and one godparent to attend the baptismal.

Aside from Palma, Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Bermejo Billones and Palo Archbishop John Du also administered the sacraments to the children.

In his Homily, Palma reminded parents and godparents to guide children the Christian way of life, and that they should not forget that Sunday’s baptism was special.

“How privileged you are that your children will receive the sacrament today… Your children, though they are too small to understand the meaning (of Christianity) but eight years or 20 years from now, they may recall that they were blessed with the sacraments during the 5th centenary of Christianity’s arrival in the Philippines,” said Palma in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Last Easter Sunday, April 4, the Archdiocese of Cebu kicked off the month-long celebration for the 500 YOC at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

The Triduum refers to the three-day events leading to April 14 where Cebu will be hosting the ceremonial reenactment of the first baptism that took place in the country.

