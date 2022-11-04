8 Mandaue puroks cited in Purok Incentive Awards

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A total of eight puroks in Mandaue City received P100,000 worth of projects from the city government.

Among the eight puroks are Pusuan of Barangay Subangdaku, Sunflower of Barangay Canduman, Purok 1 Upper of Barangay Labogon, Monggos of Barangay Paknaan, among others.

These puroks were the winners of the Purok Incentive Awards of the city government.

They received various equipment including, a spine board, disaster kits, printer, and computer, among others.

The city’s Purok Incentive Awards was created last year to encourage puroks to submit a project proposal worth P100,000. By doing this, they are expected to make surveys and get data to be able to point out the purok’s problem.

“What the city is doing now is para mapaspas nato ang delivery of service is atoa siya’ng i-direct sa purok kay ang purok is more grassroots,” said Genee Nuñez, head of the Office Strategy Management.

Purok Monggos of Barangay Paknaan started an initiative for free cholesterol, uric acid, and sugar testing among its members. They also conduct regular feeding programs.

“Nagfocus mi kung unsa ang dako nga issues sa amoa which is health man ang daghan, daghan kaayo og diabetic, so mao na, daghan sad nalipay,” said James Deresas, leader of Purok Monggos.

“Para namo implementing such kind of program is beneficial to the community, mao nay nakita, main aim na namo, secondary nalang ning amoang nadawat,” said Paknaan Barangay Captain Malaquis Soco.

Monggos has around 300 households.

Nuñez said that the activity will now be conducted yearly. /rcg

ALSO READ:

2 kids 6 and 7 years old drown in Butuanon River

Mandaue City reclaims 17 hectares of disputed property