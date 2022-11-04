Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation gives you a warm welcome this holidays

Make sure your heart feels at home for Christmas, whether you’re journeying back home, or traveling with family to create once-in-a-lifetime memories.

The holiday season is truly unique—a celebration shared across the globe. But whether you’re coming home to Cebu to spend time with family and friends after a long while or a visiting guest, excited to explore all the wonders of Cebu, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation is ready to give you a warm welcome.







Our hotel is located in the center of the Cebu business and trade district in North Reclamation, fronting SM City Cebu– a shopping mall filled with restaurants, activities, and shopping opportunities. We are also only a 10-minute drive from Ayala Business Park, and the historic Basilica Minore del Santo Nino de Cebu. Accessible to the seaport, airport, and public transit, we are your ideal vantage point if you’re looking to make the most of the Queen City of the South.

On top of our convenient location, we offer comfortable rooms to ensure that you will have an enjoyable and memorable time with us. For room rate, check these out below:

Superior Room

Php 2,800.00/night | With Breakfast for Two

Php 2,400.00/night | Room only

Deluxe Room

Php 3,100.00/night | With Breakfast for Two

Php 2,700.00/night | Room only

Suite Room

Php 5,000.00/night | With Breakfast for Two

Php 4,600.00/night | Room only

Barkada Room

Php 3,800.00/night | With Breakfast for Four

Php 3,400.00/night | Room only

All of their rooms at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation are equipped with TV, a mini bar, wired and wifi internet connectivity, writing desk and chairs, hot and cold shower, and many more that’ll make your stay with us as relaxing as possible.

A vacation isn’t complete without good food to #FeastOn but worry not because Caja Kitchen Cebu is located at the lobby of the hotel. You can dine-in, order room service, or book a Weekend Lunch or Dinner Buffet for only Php 550 per head.

If you’re looking for a hotel that can give you a graceful hospitality in the heart of the city, Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation is ready to serve you.

For hotel room reservations, reach Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation through telephone number +63 32 230 6777, email them at [email protected]. You may also book direct through www.bayfronthotelcebu.com.

