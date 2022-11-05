‘Chibogan sa B. Rod’ opens to the public this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is a new hangout in Cebu City.

Called “Chibogan sa B. Rod,” this food strip offers a selection of your favorite street food with the assurance that these are clean and safe for consumption and are very reasonably priced.

“We call it Chibogan sa B. Rod where you can dine with your family and kabarkada og mga lamian, limpyo, ug barato nga pagkaon nga inyong matilawan,” said Maria Pino Buanghug, chairperson of Cebu City’s Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (GASA).

GASA is responsible for setting up the place and organizing the vendors who are allowed to sell here.

The night market officially opens this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. of the next day. Stalls in the area are open every night.

In a press conference held on Friday afternoon, Buanghug said, the food strip offers a variety of street food, including Halal food, barbecue, seafood, milk tea, and rice toppings.

Buanghug said they call the food strip “Chibogan sa B. Rod” because it is located along B. Rodriguez Avenue in Cebu City.

At least 62 vendors have already registered for the night food market and 20 of them were given priority because they are from Barangay Sambag II. The rest were chosen by GASA.

To make sure that vendors continue to practice safe food preparation, they will be placed under close monitoring by the City Health Department.

The operation of the night food market will also be co-managed by officials of Barangay Sambag II and the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Cebu City Public Information Office said the food strip will be open at night just like the night markets in Kuala Lumpur and many other cities in Southeast Asia.

“We are encouraging our fellow Cebuanos who love to dine outside to come and dine with us,” Buanghug said.

According to Buanghug, Mayor Mike Rama ordered the establishment of a night food market along B. Gonzalez St.

Ryan Aznar, Sambag IIbarangay captain, said Rama informed him of this plan following a walkthrough in the area last August.

He said that the mayor wanted a food strip in there to keep the neighborhood lively at night. But the location of the food strip will be cleared for pedestrians’ use during the day.

RELATED STORIES

Tungol sa baboy made this Mandaue eatery a popular spot for street food enthusiasts

Molave Community Marketplace: Reviving a ‘dead street’ in Cebu

/dcb