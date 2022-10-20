Molave Community Marketplace: Reviving a ‘dead street’ in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pop-up stores are becoming a big thing here in the Queen City of the South.

The Molave Community Marketplace might be the perfect fit for those who would want to know what pop-up stores have to offer.

Willow Hoods, the initiator of the growing Molave Community Marketplace, shares with CDN Digital about this community, and how it gave life to Molave Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, which was considered a “dead street.”

“After getting the space for my barbershop last May 2021, I wanted to make sure that I’d reach a strong daily average of walk-in clients for the barbershop. In August of 2021 , Paul Anzano of The Coffee Mobile started his pop-up. After that, it was JohnnyXGoon of Shogun Kohi and then Kayu BBQ , Cheats Burger, and Stoked Brews and did some few events. After that, it attracted more: Peers Libations, The Maillard, Coffee Chronicles , Hungry Dylan, Engine Break, Murphy’s Quail Egg, and Sunmind. Up to now, I am getting tons of inquiries on those who want to join the movement,” he said.

It’s been a year since this community started. Since then, what used to a “dead street” has now come alive every Thursdays through Sundays.

“Before, if you walk alone here in Molave Street, chances are you’d get robbed. Some people tell me that Molave Street is a ‘dead Street’ and asked me why would I like to open a barbershop here. I usually respond that it was not what I saw. I actually got really thrilled of all the things that I can do in this street. I’m simply making my disadvantage as my advantage,” he added.

There are more than 45 pop-up stores who take turns in showcasing their brand along Molave Street on a weekly basis.

Willow did not just make his barbershop a one-stop shop but a pin location for those who would want to just hang around by the road, grab some good food and drinks, and meet different people from different walks of life.

“It’s more of a family-oriented community believing in bridging people together through collective love for food,” he said.

Make sure to drop by Molave Street and check out this community and the creatives behind each food stall.

Just remember, as we all enjoy this growing community, let us not forget to be responsible community members, especially with our waste.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

This engagement shoot has a fitting message