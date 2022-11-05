Get Great Deals from BE Hotels and Resorts and Living Ideas at GO Cebu Grand Expo & Exhibit

Do you have plans for the upcoming holidays and the many long weekends in 2023? If not, this is your chance to take advantage of great deals and big discounts from BE Hotels and Resorts. Check it out? How?

Head to their stall at CBM GO Cebu Grand Expo and Exhibit at Ayala Center Cebu starting Nov. 4, 2022, until Nov. 6, 2022. And discover several offerings you can use as soon as you purchase a voucher or you can do so at a later date.

BE Hotels and Resorts offers exclusive rates for the 3-day expo celebrating Cebu Business Month. You can get up to 50 percent to 60 percent discounts on their normal prices. Use the voucher on any preferred date until Nov. 3 next year.

Choose between BE Resort Mactan and BE Grand Resort Bohol to suit you because it is your own getaway. This is an excellent option when planning getaways ahead of time. With the upcoming holidays and many long weekends next year, early booking will give you more time to prepare everything essential for a vacation like no other.

BE Resort Mactan

Indulge in BE Cool room for only P3,900 or book a two-night, three-day stay for only P7,500, including breakfast for two. But if you are planning to bring one more guest, the barkada-for-three package is for you. Get this for only P4,700 with breakfast for three. Additional guests will be charged P1,800 per pax.

You may also avail of the day-use offer for only P1,000. Use this voucher on any day of the week with P800 F&B consumables.

BE Grand Resort Bohol

Experience Panglao Island’s unmatched beauty at BE Grand Resort Bohol. Offers start at P4,800 for the Deluxe Category with complimentary breakfast for 2. Extended stays are also available with the Deluxe Category’s package of two nights and three days of accommodation for only P9,000, including complimentary breakfast and amenity use.

Level your vacation by booking a stay at BE Grand Resort Bohol‘s Dream Villa for only P14,500. This is excellent for two adults. The Grand Villa is the best option for bigger groups like family or friends, with a rate starting at P18,500. Stay at the Grand Villa for two nights and three days for only P35,000.

Villa accommodations include complimentary roundtrip seaport and airport transfers, a fully-stocked mini-bar, welcome and turndown amenities, and a butler to assist during your stay at the resort hotel.

Living Ideas

Besides hotel and resort accommodations, more exhibitors are showcasing their brands at Cebu Grand Expo & Exhibit. It includes Benedict Ventures Inc. (BVI) Living Ideas, a start-up furniture manufacturer in Cebu. At its core, Living Ideas offers customized furniture and decor for different properties, such as residential and commercial.

Check out their stall during the grand exhibit and find different designs of chairs, tables, tools, Christmas products, wall hangers, and more. With a minimalist approach, Living Ideas‘ style will suit every home or office. Catch them at Ayala Center Cebu from November 4-6, 2022.