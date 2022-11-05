LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach ready to run her first NYC marathon

Pia Wurtzbach is all pumped up to participate in the upcoming New York City Marathon, as she arrived at the Big Apple in anticipation of the run.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder showed herself picking up her marathon bib which bears the number 55652, in a series of Instagram Stories yesterday, Nov. 4. She was accompanied by her fiancé, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

“Finally here! Please bear with me as I document every part of this experience. I’m THAT excited,” Wurtzbach told fans.

Wurtzbach then described running a marathon as her “secret dream,” in her Instagram post, also yesterday.

“As a first time marathoner I AM SO EXCITED to be here: to see, feel, taste the spirit of the iconic @nycmarathon. I’m so happy that I get to share this moment with [Jeremy] since he was the first person to know that this was a secret dream of mine,” she said.

Wurtzbach admitted she initially kept her participation in the marathon from the public because she felt “embarrassed” or “insecure” with her athletic abilities.

“Imagine saying ‘I want to run a marathon’ when you don’t even run 10 minutes on a treadmill. Nahiya ako (I felt shy). But I wanted it!” she added. “I had the vision in my head I just needed to make it into reality… and now here we are.”

The New York City Marathon seemed to be an answered prayer for Wurtzbach, who had been looking for a source of excitement that could match how she felt when she competed in Miss Universe.

“I kept looking [and] trying new things but couldn’t find that feeling again…until now,” she said.

Among those who cheered on Wurtzbach for the upcoming marathon were fellow beauty queen Megan Young, broadcaster Karen Davila and actress Iza Calzado.

Last July, Wurtzbach announced that she would be joining the New York City marathon, for which she had been training since February. She took on the final stretch for training for the race last month. /ra

