Over 230,000 passengers flocked to Cebu ports for Kalag-Kalag 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With more relaxed restrictions, authorities here recorded an increase in passenger traffic in seaports during the observance of Kalag-Kalag 2022.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said they registered 237,817 inbound and outbound passengers between October 28 and November 4.

It was higher compared to the figures they posted in 2021 wherein passenger traffic at that time was estimated at 150,000.

“Based on the CPA consolidated report, a total of 118,564 inbound passengers and 119,253 outbound passengers trooped to seaports to return to their hometowns for Undas 2022,” CPA said in a statement.

Port authorities expected around 300,000 passengers to go in and out of Cebu ports for this year’s Kalag-Kalag.

However, due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng (international codename: Nalgae), several trips were canceled and some passengers decided not to pursue their voyages.

On the other hand, CPA said observance of Kalag-Kalag in all ports here was ‘generally peaceful’.

