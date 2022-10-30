Sea trips from Cebu ports resume on Oct. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers hoping to go to their respective hometowns in observance of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day hit the different ports in Cebu on Sunday, October 30, as authorities have allowed passenger ferries to sail.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed on Sunday that several sea voyages to destinations in Visayas and Mindanao have resumed.

These included passenger ferries bound for the islands of Camotes, Bantayan.

However, those headed to Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon have not yet been permitted to sail as Storm Signals due to Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) remain in effect.

“Some parts of NCR are still on TCWS (Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal) 1 and 2… As long as TCWS 1 is still hoisted from and to the target destination mam, we cannot resume the trips yet like NCR,” said Coast Guard Ensign Jordz Emata, PCG-7 spokesperson, in a message sent to reporters.

PCG-7 also suspended trips of smaller sea vessels, particularly those weighing below 250 gross tonnage, due to a gale warning from the state weather bureau covering the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

In a separate announcement, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said trips to Tagbilaran City, Tubigon, and Getafe in Bohol; Ormoc City and Hilongos in Leyte; and Dumaguete City have resumed on Sunday morning.

The port’s Pier 3 in Cebu City also welcomed 575 passengers from Cagayan de Oro City.

Due to Paeng’s presence, authorities canceled all sea trips in Central Visayas since Friday, October 28. As a result, a total of 1,395 passengers were left stranded in various ports in the region.

RELATED STORIES

#PaengPH leaves passengers stranded in Central Visayas

#PaengPH: Several sea trips in Cebu cancelled on Friday

/dcb