QC teacher dead in Bataan bus accident

MANILA, Philippines — A teacher from Quezon City died while many others were injured in a bus accident in Orani, Bataan on Saturday, the Department of Education (DepEd)-Quezon City said on Saturday.

The teacher was among the 141 public elementary and high school teachers visiting the Sinagtala Resort in the said area to attend a gender and development activity. They were ferried by three buses.

However, at about 11:20 am on Saturday, one of the DepEd buses carrying 48 passengers lost its brake while negotiating a very sharp curve, which led to the bus plunging into a 15-meter ravine.

“One of the participants, a teacher of Payatas B Elementary School, was declared dead on arrival at the Orani District Hospital due to a fatal injury,” the DepEd said in a statement.

The Quezon City school division officials are now arranging the transport of the teacher’s remains.

The teacher’s relative went to Orani District Hospital so the hospital could release the body.

Three injured teachers were also rushed to Balanga Provincial Hospital where they are undergoing further treatment while 18 other injured participants were brought to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for debriefing.

The Quezon City government and the DepEd Schools Division Office pledged to shoulder all medical expenses of the injured passengers including financial assistance to the family of the deceased.

The bus driver is currently being held at the Orani Police Station for questioning.

