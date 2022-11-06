Provincial Board to tackle P20B budget for 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Provincial Board is set to discuss the proposal of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to allocate P20 billion in public funds as the budget for Cebu Provincial Government this 2023.

Provincial Board member Glenn Anthony Soco, who chairs the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, confirmed in a report posted by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, that the province’s budget hearing will begin this Monday, November 7.

Soco said the Capitol’s legislative body is expected to tackle the P20.1 billion-budget proposal on first hearing during their session this Monday.

Earlier, Garcia announced that they are seeking a higher budget for 2023, up by 10.11 percent compared to the P18.3 billion allotted this year.

This includes the P10 billion Annual Investment Plan which the Provincial Development Council passed in September.

Receiving the largest chunk of the proposed budget would be the improvement and expanding of infrastructures in the province, amounting to a total of P12,427,206,174.29.

These included roads, bridges, water supply facilities, and the upgrade of Cebu’s existing hospitals.

Garcia also wants to allocate close to P500 million to sustain her administration’s existing livelihood and skills programs such as the Sugbo Negosyo, Sugbusog, Sugbo Kahanas, and the Enhanced Countryside Development (ECD).

/dcb