Cebu Capitol seeks P20.1-billion budget for 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Executive Department of the Cebu Provincial Government wants a bigger budget for 2023.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s administration is pushing for a budget of P20.15 billion for 2023, approximately 10.11 percent or P1.8 billion higher compared to this year’s P18.3 billion.

If approved, this would be Cebu province’s biggest budget to be implemented.

Garcia submitted their letter to the Provincial Board on October 17, 2022. The proposed budget has already been endorsed to the Committee on Budget and Appropriations last Monday, October 24.

According to her letter, the governor said the executive needed P20,150,000,000 for next year in order to boost the province’s economic recovery, and fund their existing projects.

The figures have also included the P10 billion Annual Investment Plan, which the Provincial Development Council approved last September.

“Managing and operating the Province of Cebu as an enterprise is our primary objective where its funds will be judiciously and efficiently expended for the delivery of quality government services for the Cebuanos,” Garcia said in her letter.

Improvement of infrastructure

Receiving the largest chunk of the proposed budget would be the improvement and expansion of infrastructure in the province, amounting to a total of P12,427,206,174.29.

These included roads, bridges, water supply facilities, and upgrading Cebu’s existing hospitals.

The governor also wants to allocate close to P500 million to sustain her administration’s existing livelihood and skills programs such as the Sugbo Negosyo, Sugbusog, Sugbo Kahanas, and the Enhanced Countryside Development (ECD).

“In crafting the proposed budget, significant consideration was given to programs that targeted sectors most affected by COVID- 19 in order to provide the necessary stimulus for economic recovery and projects that would propel the Province of Cebu to greater heights,” Garcia said.

