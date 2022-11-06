DSWD-7: 23,417 beneficiaries in CV to exit 4Ps

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 23,415 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Central Visayas will exit the program in 2023 due to natural attrition because they no longer have any monitored children who are 0-18 years old.

This was confirmed by Emmalyn Morada, Family Development Session (FDS) focal person of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

Under the Republic Act No. 11310 or 4Ps Act, eligible beneficiaries of the program must have members who are aged zero (0) to eighteen (18) years old or have members who are pregnant at the time of registration.

Morada, however, admitted that these 4Ps beneficiaries had not reached yet the self-sufficient status or level 3 of the program, where they could be considered non-poor.

She said that they were still at survival or level 1 and subsistence or level 2 status in the program.

“Kini silang mga pamilyaha wala nay 0-18 years old, pero nasuta ug nakita sa atong programa nga dili pa gyud arang-arang ang ilang kahimtang, tabangunon lang gihapon,” Morada said.

(These families have no 0-18 years old, but we found out and saw in our program that their situation is still not sufficient [to be considered as non-poor], they still need help.)

Aside from no longer having a monitored child, a beneficiary would also need to exit the program if they were already considered as non-poor; if they reach seven years of the program; and through a grievance dispute.

Morada said that these families would undergo several sessions to prepare them and enroll them in other programs of the agency that would alleviate their living conditions, in coordination with the local government units (LGUs) and other agencies.

