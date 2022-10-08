DSWD-7: 116 centenarians in CV have received P100,000 cash gift

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 116 centenarians from Central Visayas have already received their P100,000 cash gift from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) this year.

This was confirmed by Fharlyn Logronio, the centenarian focal person of DSWD-7.

Logronio said that these centenarians were able to show proof or evidence that they were indeed 100 years old of age, through presenting their birth certificates and valid identification (ID) cards.

Those, however, who do not possess these documents can still present other documents such as baptismal, barangay certificates, and among others.

“Kung wala gyud sila aning mga dokumentoha, mag-scientific nata pinaagi sa dental aging,” Logronio said.

(If they don’t have these documents, we’ll go scientific through dental aging.)

She also said that there were still 14 centenarians in the region that they needed to pay this year for their cash gift.

Two of them were still awaiting funds, while 14 applications were already being processed.

Logronio also encouraged senior citizens, whose ages range from 97 to 99, to already secure the documents needed and inquire to their Office of the Senior Citizens (OSCA) offices.

“Kung dunay mga incoming centenarians, ipahibawo ra man na sa OSCA or sa local government unit (LGU) dinhi sa amoa,” she added.

(If their are incoming centenarians, the OSCA will inform us or the local government unit (LGU).)

