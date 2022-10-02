SLP beneficiaries already received P176M aid in 2022 – DSWD-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some P176.455 million has been distributed this year to beneficiaries of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

This was confirmed by Junnel Demape, special concerns coordinator of SLP of DSWD-7.

Of the said amount, P9.3 million were spent in their regular program for a total of 622 beneficiaries; P82.4 million for the Livelihood Settlement Grant (LSG) benefitting 6,483 beneficiaries; and P84.7 million on Livelihood Assistance Grant (LAG) for 5,390 beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary receives up to P15,000-P20,000 livelihood grants.

He said that LSG is given to individuals, who have existing small businesses, which were affected by calamities such as typhoons, and fire, among others.

Meanwhile, Demape said that LAG is given to beneficiaries, with existing businesses, which were affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“At the same time ginatudloan nato sila unsaon pag-save kay wala gyuy nag-ampo nga mahitabo tong pandemya, (ug) kay para kung naay mahitabo, dili na mobalik sa gobyerno aron mangayo na pod sa sunod,” Demape said.

(They are also taught at the same time on how to save because nobody prayed that the pandemic will happen, (and) so that if another one will happen, they will not go back to the government and ask for aid the next time.)

LSG and LAG are only given to individual beneficiaries, while the regular SLP program can be granted in a group or association.

The agency’s project development officers (PDOs) will monitor the implementation of the program for one year and provide technical assistance to beneficiaries.

