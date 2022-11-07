No road closures, no blowing of horns in Cebu City test centers for Bar Exams 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No blowing of horns. No road closures.

These were just some of the measures the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has prepared for the upcoming Bar Examinations 2022 which will begin this Wednesday, November 9.

Hundreds of aspiring lawyers are expected to flock to at least two universities here starting this Wednesday.

As a result, the CCTO will be rolling out several policies to ensure smooth traffic within the proximities of the designated testing centers.

Raquel Arce, the CCTO chief, said they will only implement traffic rerouting instead of road closures in areas near the University of San Carlos Main (USC Main) and the University of Cebu – Banilad Campus (UC-Banilad).

According to Arce, road closures will not be necessary considering that all barristers cannot go out of their testing centers as soon as the examinations will start.

“Ang rerouting scheme will run mga pila lang ka hours. Alas 4 sa kadlawon, magsugod naman na sila (barristers) ug ari. Once masud na ang tanan, ang supervisor mucheck, sirad-an ang gate and that’s the time nasad ablihon ang dan para sa traffic,” she explained.

She also said the CCTO will be designating several lanes for barristers heading to their respective testing centers.

For example, only barristers can access the stretch of Sanciangko Street right behind USC Main during the examination days.

The CCTO will also be advising motorists not to blow their horns when passing by the designated testing areas.

“Atong butangan ug signages (para makabalo atong motorists nga) pila ka meter radius atong gidili ang pagblow sa horn,” Arce explained.

At least 30 traffic enforcers will be assigned in the two testing venues starting this Wednesday to help man traffic in these areas, added Arce.

The Bar Examinations this year will take place on November 9, November 13 (Sunday), November 16 (Wednesday), and November 20 (Sunday). Similar to the previous year, it will be decentralized with the Supreme Court (SC) assigning at least 14 local testing centers.

For the Visayas, it will be USC Main, UC Banilad and Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City.

