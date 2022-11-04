Security measures for Bar exam 2022 already set, says CCPO chief



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The security measures for the coming Bar exam this month in two Cebu venues are already set, a top police official said.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said at least a hundred personnel are set to be deployed in the two venues, the University of San Carlos Law School and the University of Cebu Banilad Campus.

Around 50 personnel will be assigned to the University of San Carlos Law School and another 52 will be deployed at the University of Cebu Banilad Campus.

“Ang mga PNP personnel sa CCPO perimeter lang kay naa may agreement sa school administrators nga naay security in charge sulod sa venue,” Dalogdog said.

The Bar examinations will happen on November 9, 13, 16, and 20.

Dalogdog said that they do not have numbers yet of how many Bar takers will be here in the city by these dates.

He revealed though, that they will be implementing similar regulations in securing the Bar takers just like in February 2022 including prohibiting motorists from blowing their horns near the exam venues among others.

He added that they will install a Police Assistance Desk in each venue for the police to immediately assist takers regarding their peace and order concerns.

