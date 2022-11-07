Firm tests P1.2-B Cebu bulk water project

Water management solutions provider JE Hydro and Bio Energy Corp. (Jehbec) will commence partial commercial operations of its P1.2-billion bulk water project that would provide additional supply to Cebu City.

Jehbec said the test run of the Lusaran Water Treatment Facility, scheduled for Nov. 16, shall be conducted to observe the performance of the 20 million liters per day (MLD) water treatment plant in its full operating capacity.

Full operation of the treatment facility located in Barangay Lusaran is slated for December. Jehbec completed its construction last Sept. 4.

Water from the Lusaran project will be supplied to Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) as part of the 15-year bulk water supply contract.

The weeklong test run is intended to ensure the reliability of the volume and the quality of its treated bulk water while awaiting the availability of the MCWD water depot to receive the water delivery.

The facility is supported by a 200,000-cubic meter water storage lagoon and a 30-kilometer pipeline that conveys potable water to the MCWD water depot located in Barangay Busay.

Jehbec earlier said this will help alleviate the looming water crisis in Metro Cebu which has an estimated total demand of 465 MLD, representing a current supply deficit of above 50 percent at 242 MLD.

“Our company, with our proven track record, is poised to develop additional supply of potable water to MCWD coming from surface water sources which certainly are cheaper than desalinated water,” said Jehbec chair and CEO Joffrey Hapitan.

Hoping to help address the water supply problem in the area, the company said earlier it began conducting hydrology studies to further augment the water supply through new project proposals.

