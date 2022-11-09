BE Resort Mactan, in partnership with CACEC, conducts Underwater Clean-Up Drive

BE Resort Mactan, in partnership with The Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Environmental Concern (CACEC), held the second Laudato Si Underwater Clean-Up Drive last November 4, 2022.

With the theme: “Ecological Conversion in Action,” around 20 members gathered to participate in this significant event. These include volunteer licensed divers from Sea Knights, Cebu Lions Club, Society of Jesus, Catholic Women’s League, and Couples for Christ. These groups advocate for preserving and saving our seas. Alfie Fernandez from the Sea Knights conducted the giving of instructions to the members who volunteered for this project.

Chairman of CACEC Rev. Fr. Murphy P. Sarsonas delivered his welcome address, sharing the amount of plastic that gets into the seas and highlighting the importance of such projects for the future of our oceans. He further emphasizes the significance of the ocean to us, as it connects people from various communities and countries.

“What connects us in this Earth, whether you’re from Europe, Asia… is the ocean… It connects us all,” says Rev. Sarsonas.

The first Laudato Si initiative was held during the Laudato Si Week last May 22-29, 2022.

Aside from their social responsibility as a Resort Hotel, BE Resort Mactan gives importance to our seas as much as they give importance to their guests.

“We make sure that we give utmost importance to our natural resources thus, we are proud and grateful to be partnering with The Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Environmental Concern (CACEC) for BE Resort Mactan’s 2nd Laudato Si Underwater Clean-Up Drive with the theme “Ecological Conversion in Action.”” says BE Group of Companies Corporate Marketing Communications Manager Arnel Aparis.