Team Ogurat takes lead in SUGBU Team League

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ogurat clinched the top spot in the first weekly rankings of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association (SUGBU) Team League last Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Team Ogurat finished the team tournament last Sunday with a total of 1,511 team total scratch pinfalls to earn three points in the team standings.

Team Ogurat is trailed by RPM Pinshooters in second place with 1,399 team total scratches.

Heber Philippines settled for third with 1,555 team total scratch, followed by Young at Heart (YAY), PRIMA, Youth Bowlers, and Team Guada, respectively.

Team Ogurat easily clinched the top spot after its scheduled opponent, Ilokano at Bisaya, defaulted. The team members played on their own to determine their total pinfalls.

Lemuel Paquibut scored 535 pinfalls, PJ Dionisio had 509 pinfalls, and Ted Convocar had 497 pinfalls.

In the singles event, veteran bowler, Vivian Padawan of YAY currently leads the standings with 589 pinfalls followed by teammate Tess Regino with 576 pinfalls.

Edgar Alqueza of Heber Philippines is at third with 575 pinfalls and teammate Rey Velarde at fourth with 573 pinfalls. RPM Pinshooters’ Dale Reyes is at the No. 5 spot with 557 pinfalls.

The tournament organized by SUGBU will run until December.

The champion team will receive P30,000, first runners-up get P20,000, second runners-up will receive P10,000.

In addition, there will also be a separate singles event to culminate the entire tournament in December.

/bmjo

