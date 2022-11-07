PRO-7 : Zero crimes aimed during Bar Exams 2022 in Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) aims for zero major crimes for this coming bar examination in Cebu City on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director, said that the security measures were carefully evaluated based on the previous year’s experience wherein bar exams were also conducted.

“Team PNP Region Seven aims to have a zero major incident and the safe holding of the bar exam in region 7 so tulong-tulong po tayo ating pamayanan, ang ating school authorities, ating mga Barangays, ating Local Chief Executives, lahat po na agencies, tulungan niyo po kami sa PNP. Hindi po namin kaya without the cooperation of everyone,” Alba said.

(Team PNP Region 7 aims to have a zero major incident and the safe holding of a bar exam in region 7 so the community should help each other, our school authorities, our barangays, our local chief executives, all our agencies, help us in the PNP. We cannot do this without the cooperation of everyone.)

If there would be needed additional augmentation of personnel for this event, Alba said, that they would solely depend on the risk and threat assessment of the city police.

At least 100 police personnel will be deployed on these venues, 50 in University of San Carlos Law School, and 52 at the University of Cebu Banilad Campus.

It was earlier reported that these policemen would only man the outside of the venues as organizers had also prepared security measures inside.

READ: Security measures for bar exam 2022 already set, says CCPO chief

Further, Cebu City policemen will strictly implement the Anti-Noise Ordinance in Cebu City, particularly in the areas near the two venues of the upcoming bar examination 2022 this Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said that parties, karaokes, blowing of horns, within the vicinity of the two venues, University of Cebu Banilad Campus and University of San Carlos Law School, were strictly prohibited.

“Diha sa venue, along the street UC Banilad, ginadili ang pagsaba-saba to include ang mga sakyanan, bawal magsirbato. All ordinances related to Anti-Noise like videoke, parties, within the area atoang i implement, atoang ibawal, As early as 5 am to 7 pm,” Parilla said.

(Here in the venue, along the street UC Banilad, making noise is prohibited to include vehicles, blowing of horns is prohibited. All ordinances related to Anti-Noise like videoke, parties, within the area we will implement it as early as 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

“Atoa issuehan og citation. Administrative fines, naa manay ordinance atoang i implement. Panawagan sa katawhan especially within the vicinity, nagpuyo or muagi sa venue, atoang gi awhag nga dili lang magsaba-saba para di maapektuhan ang pagtake ug bar sa examiners,” he added.

(We will issue a citation. Administrative fines, there is an ordinance that we will implement. We are calling to the public especially within the vicinity, living or passing through the venue, we are appealing to them not to make noise so that the exam takers will not be affected.)

READ: No road closures, no blowing of horns in Cebu City test centers for Bar Exams 2022