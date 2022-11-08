Patient ready to be discharged from hospital lands in jail after found with illegal drugs



CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 26-year-old man who was about to be discharged from a hospital here ended up behind bars as he was arrested on Monday afternoon, November 7, 2022, after he was found in possession of two small sachets of suspected shabu worth P400.

A certain Nilo, a resident of Babag 1, Cebu City, was sent to jail after he was found with these illegal items, said Police Major Nolan Tagsip, chief of Abellana Police Station.

Tagsip said a security guard on duty at the hospital tipped police about the man. This after the security guard noticed that the suspect was uneasy while still admitted in the hospital.

The security guard then saw the moment two sachets of suspected shabu fell from the suspect’s pocket while lying on a hospital bed.

The duty guard immediately checked the items and called Abellana police for assistance.

Nilo, in an interview, admitted he and his friends were curious about illegal substance that was offered to them on Saturday night.

But Tagsip said that they still need to verify the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Nilo was admitted at the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 6, for injuries he reportedly sustained in a fight he got involved in in Barangay Panagdait.



The suspect allegedly attended a disco party with friends on Saturday night, Nov. 5, in the said barangay and got into a fight after he accidentally bumped someone there.

As he made his way out, unknowingly, the persons he fought with were already waiting for him and allegedly mauled him. Nilo sustained wounds on the left side of his head, which is why he decided to admit himself to a hospital.

“Ganina nigawas ang release order sa hospital, [because of what happened] sulod napod siya diri sa prisohan,” Tagsip said.



(A while ago, the release order for the hospital was released but he is going straight into prison.)

Nilo is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station while a complaint on possession of illegal drugs is being prepared.

