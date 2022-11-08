Cebu City police implements liquor ban near Bar exam venues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police will strictly implement a liquor ban within a 100-meter radius from the two venues of the upcoming Bar Examinations starting midnight of November 9, 2022.

The Bar exams venues in Cebu City are at the University of San Carlos (USC) Law School and University of Cebu (UC) Banilad Campus.

The USC venue caters to at least 520 bar takers while UC will have 1,152.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they will implement Executive Order 14 of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, ordering liquor ban within said perimeters, on November 9, 13, 16, and 20, which are the scheduled dates for the Bar exams.

“Adunay administrative penalty kung mag violate [sa mag inom] within 100 meter radius. Ang penalty is P1,000 if di makabayad naa silay community service,” Dalogdog said.

(There will be an administrative penalty for those who will violate this. The penalty is P1,000 and if the violator can’t pay, it will be community service instead.)

Dalogdog added that they will also implement the Anti-Noise Ordinance near the venues.

As early as 3 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, the deployment of at least 100 police personnel in the two venues will also be effective.

They will be assisted by several force multipliers from stations 1 (Parian Police Station) and 4 (Mabolo Police Station) in Cebu City.



