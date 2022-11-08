3 medium sachets of shabu seized from 2 suspects in Mandaue bust

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Three medium sachets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia were confiscated from two suspects during a drug bust operation in Barangay Centro in Mandaue City on Monday, November 7, 2022.

However, Arnel Pura, agent-in-charge of the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI CEDBO) said that they have yet to determine the amount of the suspected shabu as there is still no official report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

NBI CEBDO operatives conducted a drug-bust operation in Barangay Centro against Kevin Sanchez, 31, and Ernest Lu Mercado, 41.

Police said the suspects tried to escape after sensing that they were dealing with operatives.

The operatives gave chase and fired at the wheels of the vehicle used by the suspects to disable it. They caught the suspects at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza.

“Apparently, ang driver who happens to be a certain Kevin Sanchez was really prep on escaping so our team has no other recourse except to immobilize his vehicle. In fact, there were two other vehicles nga na damage as a consequence of his effort to escape. Ang purpose nato is only to immobilize the vehicle, there was no intention to shoot them because there was no reason that will tell us to execute deadly force, naa tay mga policy ana,” said Pura.

Pura said that the suspects were monitored for about a month.

Based on intelligence reports, Mercado had been a user and a peddler since the time of the previous administration.

Pura said he cannot yet tell how much drugs the suspects can dispose of but they are considered High-Value Individuals (HVI).

The suspects who are both residents of Barangay Ibabao-Estancia are currently detained at the NBI-CEBDO office in Mandaue City. They will be charged for selling and possessing illegal drugs under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022. /rcg

