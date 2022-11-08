Private lot claimant bares investment plan for Lot 937

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As the private lot claimant bared plans to pour billions of pesos worth of investments if the controversial Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, is developed, the demolition of homes and structures in the area now seems inevitable.

The affected residents, or those still sharing the same principle with the Archangels Residence Mergence Inc. (ARMI), however, have no intention of giving up their fight for ownership as they believe that the Supreme Court is still hearing their ownership dispute.

Anne Martel, vice president of ARMI, the official homeowners association of the affected residents of Lot 937, said the national government, through the Department of National Defense, has filed a status quo ante order before the Supreme Court last November 2, 2022.

Martel and Necefora Pao, fellow ARMI officer, and Edgar “Egay” Erice, a representative of the private lot claimant Mazy’s Capital Inc. met on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in a media forum to discuss issues hounding the ownership controversy of the property.

The discussion happened on November 3, five days after the area’s court-ordered demolition began.

Since November 3, the demolition team headed by the designated sheriff Edilberto Suarin has already cleared out about 60 homes.

ARMI officers, however, claim that as of now, the city government does not seem to have a definite relocation site for the affected residents.

Erice, on Tuesday, divulged that they are still finalizing the development plan for the 4.6-hectare land. He, however, said that 6,000 square meters will be set aside for the building of a hotel.

He added that the site will serve as a sort of extension of the Cebu IT Park because of its proximity to the property. The expansion would also contain offices for businesses who outsource business operations, thereby, creating thousands of new work opportunities.

Erice said they are scheduled to meet with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8 to discuss measures in helping relocate affected residents of the lot.

