3 most wanted persons in Mandaue fall

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The top three most wanted persons in Mandaue City were arrested by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in a span of three days.

Rosario Caballida Quibo-Quibo, 57 years old, the top 1 most wanted person in the city was arrested on Monday, November 7 by virtue of the warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 28 with no bail bond recommended.

Quibo-Quibo who is a resident of Almers Compound in Barangay Tabok was charged with selling and possessing illegal drugs under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Another top 1 most wanted person was also arrested on Monday via the warrant of arrest issued by RTC Branch 56. Reuel Estoy, 22, from Barangay Paknaan was arrested for an attempted rape case.

Meanwhile, Richniel Impas, 36, the top 7 most wanted person in the city was arrested on Saturday, October 5, by virtue of the warrant of arrest issued by RTC Branch 28 for possessing illegal drugs.

The suspects are currently detained at MCPO’s custodial facility in Basak Police Station and will be turned over to the issuing court.

The operations conducted to arrest the three are part of MCPO’s anti-criminality and law enforcement operation that is also in preparation for the upcoming Christmas celebration in the city.

Other than the most wanted persons, Mandaue police are also conducting operations against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and loose firearms, among others.

Last week, a total of 19 most-wanted persons were also arrested by MCPO.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said that the issuing court will determine the category of a wanted person depending on the severity of their offenses.

“Gikan sa issuing court, ilahang i-upload sa ilang database og mao nay mogawas sa atoang e-warrant, online na siya, nya kita na diri sa PNP ang mo execute sa maong warrant,” said Oriol. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue police secure polling centers

Only 11 of 500 Mandaue cops remain unvaccinated