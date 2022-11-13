Fuente Christmas tree a symbol of Cebuanos’ resiliency

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Christmas tree at the Fuente Osmeña rotunda is slowly taking shape and its construction this year brings a message of hope and of resiliency to Cebuanos.

That even if last year’s giant Christmas tree was felled when super typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) wreaked havoc in Cebu on Dec. 16, 2021, or days before Christmas Day, Cebuanos still continue this year the annual tradition of building the giant Christmas tree at the rotunda.

This year, the 120-foot Christmas tree is being erected once more, and its construction brings a message of hope for the future and of resiliency to the Cebuanos, who continue to rise up amid falling down from adversities they face.

“Karon nga theme namo, tungod kay natumba last year, naa syay gifts. Meaning, bisag na igo sa bagyong Odette, naa gihapon ta karon. Gift gihapon nga naa pa ta ‘ron,” Brendon Cabarubias, one of the artisans of this Christmas tree, said.

(This year, our theme, because the tree fell last year, is that it brings gifts. It means that even if we were hit by super typhoon Odette, we are still here. It’s a gift that we are still here.)

With 20 working minds behind this tree, Cabarubias hoped that they would be able to inspire people this Christmas season, especially those who were greatly affected by the super typhoon last year.

The construction of this Christmas tree started last Oct. 1, 2022. They expect to finish it on Nov. 21, and be ready for the official lighting on Dec. 1.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Fuente Christmas tree in the eye of passersby

Fuente Christmas tree lit up, symbolizes hope amid pandemic

Northern Samar lights up giant Christmas tree

/dbs