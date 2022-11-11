PRO-7’s Bisdak COP riders aims to combat motorcycle-riding criminals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) launched on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Bisdak COP riders, which is aimed at combating motorcycle-riding criminals.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director, said that these Bisdak COP riders support the Oplan Silhig of the Philippine National Police (PNP), which aims to rid the streets of lawless individuals so the public can roam around and do errands with no threats from criminals, especially those who use motorcycles.

“This is part of our cleansing process. We are now on the aspect of preventing crimes, reducing the fear of crimes, and eliminating disorder. One of the objectives is to address yung possible crimes perpetrated by motorcycle-riding suspects because the use of the motorcycle is the fastest and the most convenient way,” Alba said.

Alba said that this launching is also part of their security preparations for the coming Sinulog festival in Cebu City.

The move is also a security measure to protect students who are now going back to face-to-face classes, said Police Colonel Noel Flores, the deputy regional director for operations of the PRO-7.

“Yung motorcyle riding suspects ang hirap hulihin, especially sa urban area. Yung ating four-wheel cannot do that. Titingnan natin yung response time natin, with the launching, yung response time natin, I think within three to five minutes, we can meet that,” Flores said.

Admitting that they have insufficient motorcycles to use, Alba appeals to the local government units in the region to help the PRO-7 by donating or sponsoring motorcycles to policemen.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CCPO says more motorcycles needed for faster crime response

Cebu City Police to intensify visibility near establishments following street brawl